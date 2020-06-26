Watch Brittany Howard perform the personal narrative “Goat Head” on Jimmy Fallon
Alabama Shakes’ singer, songwriter and guitarist Brittany Howard belted out “Goat Head” from her debut solo album Jaime on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the accompaniment of a small backing band.
In the midst of protests across the nation, Howard took to the national platform of late-night television with a song that describes her experiences having a white mother and black father, and dealing with terrifying threats like a dead goat in the back of the father’s truck. “When I first got made, guess I made these folks mad,” she sings.
Since the debut of Jaime in September, Howard collaborated with artists including 2 Chainz and T-Pain for the Small Business Live Virtual Music Festival to benefit black and minority-owned businesses. She also covered Funkadelic’s “You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks” earlier this year.
Watch Howard’s late-night performance here.