Dawes announce new album Good Luck With Whatever, release new track “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?”

California rockers and XPN favorites Dawes announced the upcoming release of their seventh studio LP today. Good Luck With Whatever! will be out via Rounder Records on October 2, but in the meantime, listeners can enjoy the new song and video for the album’s lead single, “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?”

Good Luck With Whatever! seeks to return to many of the sonic elements of Dawes’ earlier work, such as the delicate interplay of melodic lines and rugged, rushed riffs, while utilizing the strong musical connection of a band that has been together for a decade.

“In the past, I’ve definitely been more precious about the way I wanted the songs to sound, but that’s never as fun,” says frontman Taylor Goldsmith. “The music we make is everyone’s mode of expression, and the other guys all have chops that I don’t have and never will. The fact that we’re able to lean on each other and celebrate each other as individuals just makes us so much more excited about getting to play together in this band.”

“Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” certainly showcases the fun that Goldsmith wants to bring out. Goldsmith’s vocals are relaxed throughout the first verse, but as soon as piano chords kick in on the chorus, the song becomes more frantic, the intensity building through to the finish. The video, similarly, makes use of its green screen, allowing Goldsmith to engage in increasingly madcap adventures. Every musical element shows how tightly in sync Dawes has become as a band, capable of playing off of each other with ease.

Good Luck With Whatever! is available for pre-order here. Watch the video for “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” below.