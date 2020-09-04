WXPN
Want to revisit the best of #TBTXPN for Labor Day? Here’s your schedule.

By The Key
September 04, 2020
03:09 PM
We’ve wrapped up the final #TBTXPN special of 2020, but if you’re hoping for more, you’re in luck. This Labor Day, we’ll spend all day recapping the highlights of each TBTXPN, hour by hour. Check out the schedule below, and listen along with us on Monday, September 7th.

Labor Day #TBTXPN schedule
6 a.m. – “1970”
7 a.m. – “Live from New York” (SNL Day)
8 a.m. – “Go Live!”
9 a.m. – “Love, Love, Love Day” – songs with the word “love” in the title
10 a.m. – “1980”
11 a.m. – #1 Hits
12 a.m. – “Top of the Pops”
1 p.m. – Title Tracks Day
2 p.m. – “Taking It To the Streets” – songs about highways, avenues, streets, etc.
3 p.m. – “1990”
4 p.m. – “1969”
5 p.m. – “Beatles vs. Stones”
6 p.m. – “Reggae / Ska”
7 p.m. – “2000”
