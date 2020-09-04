Want to revisit the best of #TBTXPN for Labor Day? Here’s your schedule.

We’ve wrapped up the final #TBTXPN special of 2020, but if you’re hoping for more, you’re in luck. This Labor Day, we’ll spend all day recapping the highlights of each TBTXPN, hour by hour. Check out the schedule below, and listen along with us on Monday, September 7th.

Labor Day #TBTXPN schedule

6 a.m. – “1970”7 a.m. – “Live from New York” (SNL Day)8 a.m. – “Go Live!”9 a.m. – “Love, Love, Love Day” – songs with the word “love” in the title10 a.m. – “1980”11 a.m. – #1 Hits12 a.m. – “Top of the Pops”1 p.m. – Title Tracks Day2 p.m. – “Taking It To the Streets” – songs about highways, avenues, streets, etc.3 p.m. – “1990”4 p.m. – “1969”5 p.m. – “Beatles vs. Stones”6 p.m. – “Reggae / Ska”7 p.m. – “2000”