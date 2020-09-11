Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band reunite for upcoming album, Letter To You

New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen announced the release of a new rock album with The E Street Band, Letter To You, out October 23 via Columbia Records. The album title track along with an in-studio video capturing the recording at his home studio in New Jersey is available now.

Letter to You is Springsteen’s first time with The E Street band since their widely successful 2016 tour, and the first album recorded with them since their 2014 album, High Hopes. The band feature brings their classic anthemic rock sound back for this record.

Springsteen says in a press release that the album’s recording process was quickly executed and unique to previous studio sessions. “I love the emotional nature of Letter To You. And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

The 12 track album includes nine newly written Springsteen songs and three new recordings of classic unreleased compositions from the 1970s, “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” and “Song for Orphans.”

The album is available for pre-order now. Check out the full tracklist and listen to the title track below.

Letter To You