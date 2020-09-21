Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers picks his all-time favorite songs for The 2020 Countdown

For the fall of 2020, WXPN is once again asking its audience to help choose the 2,020 greatest songs of all time. While the voting period is open, we’ve asked prominent Philadelphians and some of our favorite musicians to share their favorites to get us thinking about our lists. Today, we present a list from Wesley Schultz, lead singer and songwriter for The Lumineers, who offers up a bunch of hits for The 2020 Countdown. Check it out below and cast your vote here.

10. Neil Young – “After the Gold Rush”

9. The Rolling Stones – “Gimme Shelter”

8. Peter Gabriel – “Solsbury Hill”

7. Talking Heads – “Burning Down the House”

6. David Bowie – “Ziggy Stardust”

5. Bill Withers – “Lean on Me”

4. The Beatles – “Eleanor Rigby”

3. Fleetwood Mac – “The Chain”

2. Bob Dylan – “Like a Rolling Stone”

1. Queen – “We Will Rock You”