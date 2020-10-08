G. Love picks his all-time favorite songs for The 2020 Countdown

For the fall of 2020, WXPN is once again asking its audience to help choose the 2,020 greatest songs of all time. While the voting period is open, we’ve asked prominent Philadelphians and some of our favorite musicians to share their favorites to get us thinking about our lists. Today, we present a list from G Love., who is clearly a huge Bob Dylan fan, for The 2020 Countdown. Check it out below and cast your vote here.

10. Citizen Cope – “Sideways”

9. Bob Dylan – “Like a Rolling Stone”

8. Bukka White – “Shake em on Down”

7. Jimmy Cliff – “The Harder They Come”

6. Robert Johnson – “Stop Breaking Down”

5. Jon Lee Hooker – “Going Upstairs”

4. Bob Marley – “So Much Trouble In The World”

3. KRS-One – “My Philosophy”

2. Bob Dylan – “Hurricane”

1. Bob Dylan – “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carrol”