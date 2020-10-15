Laura Marling picks her all-time favorite songs for The 2020 Countdown

For the fall of 2020, WXPN is once again asking its audience to help choose the 2,020 greatest songs of all time. While the voting period is open, we’ve asked prominent Philadelphians and some of our favorite musicians to share their favorites to get us thinking about our lists. Today, we present a folk, rock, and soul list from singer-songwriter Laura Marling for The 2020 Countdown. Check it out below and cast your vote here.

Stevie Wonder – “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)”

Stevie Wonder – “Lately”

The Beatles – “Yesterday”

Bob Dylan – “Up To Me”

Bob Dylan – “Shelter From Storm”

Joni Mitchell – “A Case Of You”

Joni Mitchell – “Car On a Hill”

Paul Simon – “You Can Call Me Al”

Tom Waits – “Alice”

Sam Cooke – “A Change Is Gonna Come”