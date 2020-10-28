Check out WXPN’s Haunted Halloweekend schedule

Halloween is around the corner, and here at XPN, we’ve got practically 24 hours of programming for your own personal fright night, beginning on Friday. Check out what’s in store below.

Friday, October 30th

7:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET – Land of the Lost with Robert Drake’s annual ‘Dark Side of New Wave’

11:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. ET – The 9th Annual XPN Halloween Spook-tacular: Join host Eric Schuman for a thrilling, chilling celebration! Rattle your bones to brand new frights and cursed vintage Halloween records from Eric’s personal music crypt. Expect visitations from famous monsters like THE CRAMPS, JOAN JETT, CHROMATICS and more! It’s an all-together ‘ooky’ Halloween party that begins just before the witching hour and creeps on into the graveyard shift.

Saturday, October 31st

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET – A (Grateful) Dead Halloween with Bruce Warren: Listen to four hours of Grateful Dead and related music.

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET – An All-Halloween All-Request Saturday Afternoon: Julian Booker takes your request for haunted musical favorites to get you in the mood for All Hallows’ Eve.

