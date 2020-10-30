Alicia Keys teams up with Brandi Carlile for “A Beautiful Noise”

Singer-songwriters Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile teamed up to debut a new song last night on the Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy special, broadcast on CBS.

With Election Day five days away, the special was drive to get out the vote; Keys and Carlile’s song, a stirring piano ballad called “A Beautiful Noise,” advocates for participation in the process during difficult times: “from the silence of my sisters to the violence of my brother / we can rage against the river, feel the pain of another / I have a voice.”

The song was written with a songwriting team that includes Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Hailey Whitters, and Linda Perry. “The evolution of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment,” said Carlile in a statement. “It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count.”

Watch the performance below.