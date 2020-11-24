What’s on XPN’s Thanksgiving Day menu this year?

This year, one of our biggest annual celebrations of togetherness is going to happen at a distance. The COVID-19 Pandemic may have changed everything about our lives this year, including how we celebrate Thanksgiving and spend time with our loved ones, but music keeps us together as always. From Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant” to The Band’s The Last Waltz to Tom Petty’s Wildflowers, our musical menu is full of warmth and memories in the making. Dig in below, and tune in all day on 88.5 FM in Philly, and streaming online at XPN.org.

6 a.m. – 12 p.m.: XPN Classic Thanksgiving

Mike Vasilikos hosts a mix of warm and welcoming sounds from new favorites and heritage artists — Brandi Carlile and Bruce Springsteen to Fleetwood Mac and Fleet Foxes.

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Middays with Helen Leicht

Helen presents our annual airing of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant” at noon … plus more “home” and “holiday” songs.

2 – 4 p.m.: World Café with Raina Douris

This year, Thanksgiving might be a little different – but no matter where you are or who you’re with, we can all gather together with a playlist of cozy songs about food, family, and giving thanks, on the next World Cafe.

4 – 8p.m.: High’s in the 70s with Dan Reed

We’ll play The Band’s Thanksgiving classic “The Last Waltz” in its’ entirety at 4 p.m., followed by our traditional “Highs In The 70’s” Thanksgiving tunes until 8 p.m.!!

8 – 10 p.m.: World Café (encore)

10 – 11 p.m.: Tom Petty – Wildflowers And All The Rest

A one-hour special on Tom Petty’s Wildflowers& All The Rest release featuring interviews with Tom’s wife and daughters, along with Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Echoes w/ John Diliberto

You’re invited to an Echoes Acoustic Thanksgiving. The unplugged show will feature music from Will Ackerman, Andreas Vollenweider, California Guitar Trio, Loreena McKennitt, FLOW and that man for all seasons and holidays, George Winston.