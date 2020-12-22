XPN’s Holiday Programming Schedule for 2020

As the final two weeks of 2020 wind down, WXPN has a number of holiday-centered and year-in-review programming hitting its airwaves. Check out a rundown below.

Tuesday, December 22nd

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. — The 12th Annual Home for the Holidays concert with Helen Leicht

Christmas Eve: Thursday, December 24th

midnight to midnight — The Night Before with Robert Drake

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25th

12 a.m. to 4 a.m. — “Merry Fringemas” with Robert Drake and Eric Schuman

4 a.m. to 6 a.m. — Echoes Winter Holiday Show

6 a.m. to 12 p.m. — “Sleepy Hollow Christmas” with Chuck Elliot

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Free at Noon Flashback Double-Header with The Smithereens(from 12/21/2007) and Slowey & the Boats (from 12/22/17)

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Many Moods of Ben Vaughn

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — World Café featuring Christmas sessions from The Bird and The Bee, Andrew Bird, and a Latin Xmas set from Byron Gonzalez

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — World Café (Christmas Eve show)

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Home for the Holidays 2020 with Helen Leicht rebroadcast

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. — XPN Holiday Jukebox with Eric Schuman

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. — The Indie Rock HOLIDAY Parade with Eric Schuman

Saturday, December 26th

7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. — Blues Show year-end retrospective with Johnny Meister

Sunday, December 27th

1 a.m. to 6 a.m. — Star’s End Presents Significant Spacemusic Releases of 2020 with Chuck Van Zyl

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Sleepy Hollow Best of 2020 with Keith Kelleher

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Sleepy Hollow Best of 2020 with Julian Booker

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Julian Booker’s Year In Review

3 pm. to 5 p.m. — Best of the Americana Music Hour with Dan Reed

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — The WXPN Folk Show’s Year in Review with Ian Zolitor

Monday, December 28th

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Helen Leicht’s top ten albums of the year

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — World Cafe’s Best Interviews of 2020 with Billie Eilish and Tim Heidecker

Tuesday, December 29th

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Helen Leicht’s top ten songs of the year

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — World Cafe’s Best Interviews of 2020 with Jason Isbell and Run The Jewels

Wednesday, December 30th

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Kristen Kurtis’ 2020 Faves

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — World Cafe’s Best Interviews of 2020 with Sylvan Esso and Mondo Cozmo

Thursday, December 31st

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. — “In Memoriam Mixtape” on the XPN Morning Show with Kristen Kurtis

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — World Cafe’s Best Interviews of 2020 with Liz Phair and Michael McDonald

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. — XPN’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Dan Reed

Friday, January 1st

9 a.m. to ?? — WXPN’s 100 most-played songs of 2020