Watch Helen Leicht’s 12th Annual Home for the Holidays Concert

On Tuesday night, WXPN midday host Helen Leicht hosted a virtual edition of her annual Home For The Holidays concert, mixing up a half dozen new performances with a bunch of highlights from 2019 and 2018’s concerts.

If you missed the show, it airs twice more on WXPN, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — check the holiday programming schedule here — or you can watch a video archive of the entire concert below, care of NPR Live Sessions.

[vuhaus category=”videos” item=”wxpn-wxpn-s-12th-annual-home-for-the-holidays-concert” ][/vuhaus]