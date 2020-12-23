Home For The Holidays 2020 | stills from video
Watch Helen Leicht’s 12th Annual Home for the Holidays Concert
On Tuesday night, WXPN midday host Helen Leicht hosted a virtual edition of her annual Home For The Holidays concert, mixing up a half dozen new performances with a bunch of highlights from 2019 and 2018’s concerts.
If you missed the show, it airs twice more on WXPN, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — check the holiday programming schedule here — or you can watch a video archive of the entire concert below, care of NPR Live Sessions.[vuhaus category=”videos” item=”wxpn-wxpn-s-12th-annual-home-for-the-holidays-concert” ][/vuhaus]
Setlist
Stereo League – “Every day is like a Holiday”
Lauren Hart – “2000 Miles/Silver Bells” (from 2019)
Devon Gilfillian – “The Christmas Song”
Ebony Edwards & Joshua Banton – “Someday at Christmas” (from 2019)
Mutlu – “I’ll be Home for Christmas” (from 2018)
Great Time – “Skating”
Susan Werner – “Have Yourself a Merry Christmas” (from 2019)
Matthew Schuler – “Hallelujah” (from 2018)
Sharon Little – “White Christmas”
Vanida Gail – “Little Drummer Boy” (from 2019)
Rob Hyman of The Hooters holiday greeting
Eric Bazilian – “I Miss Everything”
Andrew Lipke – “Oh Holy Night” (from 2019)
Danny Black – “Carol of the Bells” (from 2018)
Zeek Burse – “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”