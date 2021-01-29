Introducing Rhythm Lab Radio: An eclectic weekly program from Radio Milwaukee you’ll be able to hear on XPN in 2021

A new weekly program is joining the XPN weeknight schedule this winter. On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rhythm Lab Radio will make its Philadelphia debut from 8 to 10 p.m. EST.

Hosted by Tarik Moody from 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Rhythm Lab Radio redefines the urban sound with a mix of jazz, electronic, hip-hop and soul music. Each week, Rhythm Lab introduces listeners to new artists that are testing boundaries and making music that does not fit neatly into a single box.

Tarik Moody, a graduate of Howard University in Washington D.C., got his first taste of the music industry back in the mid-90s as an intern for cable access music video show, “Sonic Ignition” in Washington D.C. He met and talked to artists such as Chuck D from Public Enemy, Republica and Cypress Hill. He’s worked in public radio for over 20 years, beginning as a volunteer at KFAI-FM in Minneapolis in 1999, founding Rhythm Lab Radio on the station in 2005, then bringing it with him to 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, where he’s served as Director of Digital Strategy and Innovation, and evening music host since 2006.

Tune in next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and get a taste of the show by listening to a recent episode in the player below.