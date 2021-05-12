Dawes, Ani DiFranco, Los Lobos, Strand of Oaks, Adia Victoria and more will play XPoNential Music Festival 2021

Your XPoNential Music Festival 2021 lineup has arrived – with more to come!

Taking place on the Camden Waterfront on September 17th, 18th, and 19th of 2021, this year’s event will be a celebration of our community, and being able to come together over music once again. It brings returning fest veterans Dawes, The Record Company, and Strand of Oaks to Wiggins Park, and matches them with longtime XPN favorites like Los Lobos, Ani DiFranco, and Nicole Atkins as well as vital emerging artists like Devon Gilfillian, Adia Victoria, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jade Bird and Sofia Valdes.

The XPoNential Music Festival is operating under COVID-19 safety protocol, and you can read more about it at the festival website, XPNFest.org; be sure to check out our new and expanded Festival FAQ. Right now, you can obtain a pair of weekend passes to the Festival as a thank you gift when you become an XPN Member at the $30 per month level or higher. You can become a member here. Individual weekend, daily, and children’s passes will go on sale at a later date.

More acts will be announced in the weeks and months ahead, so watch this space for updates; for now, check out the initial lineup below, and listen to music from some of the artists.