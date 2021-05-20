WXPN
Search
Donate
Menu

Bob Dylan | photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

News

Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with #XPNDylanDay

By Bruce Warren
May 20, 2021
10:05 AM
Share

This Monday, May 24th, WXPN is celebrating Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday throughout the day with special features. 

Starting with the Morning Show at 7 a.m., Kristen Kurtis will present a special Dylan Monday Morning Mixtape.

Mike Vasilikos is doing an all live Dylan Leicht Lunch in the noon hour highlighting live performances from Unplugged, The Royal Albert Hall concert from 1966, some live Dylan and the Grateful Dead, and The Rolling Thunder Review.

At 2 p.m., Raina Douris and World Cafe has a special two-hour show with covers and some originals.

At 6 p.m. Dan Reed is doing an all-Dylan Highs In The 70s.

Related Content
View All Related Content

No news added recently

View All Related Content