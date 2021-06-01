News
#TBTXPN kicks off for summer 2021 with a 13-hour celebration of The Sound of Philadelphia
Summer’s here and the time is right for another season of Throwback Thursday on XPN!
Tune in each Thursday starting June 3rd for a different throwback theme. We kick off our summer of throwbacks with a whole day of music that made Philly synonymous with soul.
Unforgettable recordings by Teddy Pendergrass, the O’Jays, the Three Degrees, and more.
So tell your M, your, F, your S and your B that the Sound of Philadelphia kicks off Throwback Thursdays on XPN. Listen starting at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to dust off that hashtag: #TBTXPN
