Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Hoochi Coochi, Great Time and more added to XPNFest 2021

The lineup for the 2021 XPoNential Music Festival keeps getting bigger and better. Today, we’ve got news that Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live will headline BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, September 18th, with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong opening the show.

A modified lineup of the Tedeschi Trucks Band inspired by the Fireside Sessions, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ successful at-home online performance series from earlier in the pandemic, Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live joins us on the heels of a MerleFest performance in North Carolina. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, the spirited funk / jam four-piece from Baltimore, joined us for a terrific Free at Noon just before COVID hit, celebrating their 2020 album Presto.

A generous helping of local artists were added to the XPoNential lineup as well. Hoochi Coochi, the rock / funk / R&B six-piece from Wilmington, tops the bill; they performed a high-energy set for XPN and Cherry-Veen Zine’s Unprecedented Sessions earlier this year. In addition, practically all of the Philly-rooted who were slated to appear at XPoNential Music Festival 2020 prior to its cancellation are able to join us this year: the groove-oriented electropop band Great Time (who turned in a performance for the virtual festival last year), the slick and stylish Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium (watch their virtual album release party at World Cafe Live’s YouTube), the roots-rock crew Stella Ruze (who also play Philly Music Fest and Philly Folk Fest), local 80s faves Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers, and singer-songwriter Anna Shoemaker.

The 2021 edition of the XPoNential Music Festival returns to the Camden waterfront from September 17th to September 19, 2021, and includes performances from Dawes, Ani DiFranco, Strand Of Oaks, Adia Victoria and more. Tickets for the BB&T Pavilion Saturday headlining concert go on sale to XPN members on Thursday, July 8th at 10 a.m.; the general public on sale happens Friday, July 9th at 10 a.m. Tickets and more information can be found at XPNFest.org (or by clicking the poster down below).