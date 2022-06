This week’s Throwback Thursday is a celebration of self-titled albums. Naming your album after yourself isn’t just an exercise in vanity, it’s a great way to introduce your band to the world.

Or re-introduce your band with a new lineup. Or just deliberately confuse your fans, PETER…

Self-titled albums, all day long for this week’s Throwback Thursday. Listen starting at 6 a.m. and use the hashtag, #TBTXPN.