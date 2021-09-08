Your XPoNential Music Festival 2021 set times are here.

We’re nine days and counting away from the in-person return of the XPoNential Music Festival, which brings Dawes, Strand of Oaks, Ani DiFranco, Los Lobos, Adia Victoria and more to the Camden waterfront. Today, we’re happy to share set times so you can plan your XPNFest experience, whether you’re joining us in person, listening on the air, or watching the video webcast on NPR Music Live Sessions.

Festival gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 17th, with a double shot of funkified local artists to get your Funky Friday moving. First, there’s the Wilmington-based Hoochi Coochi, who bring their vibrant mix of blues, rock, and funk to the Marina Stage at 4:30; they’re followed at 5:05 p.m. with a River Stage set by Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium, whose name says it all. The day continues with Sofia Valdes, The Record Company, Cory Henry, and Los Lobos closing out day one from the River Stage at 8:45 p.m.

Festival gates open on Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th at 11:30 p.m.. On Saturday, rootsy local modern rockers Stella Ruze kick off the day from the River Stage at 12:05 p.m., followed by vibrant electropop Philadelphians Great Time getting things going at the Marina Stage at 12:30. Then it’s back and forth between the two stages with no overlap; highlights include Adia Victoria playing Marina at 3:25, Strand of Oaks on the River Stage at 4:15, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at the Marina at 5:15, and Ani DiFranco at the River at 6:15. The BB&T show begins at 7:30 with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, followed by Tedeschi Trucks.

On Sunday, Brookyn singer-songwriter Anna Shoemaker is the first to play the Marina Stage at noon, followed by Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers on the River Stage at 12:35. The day continues with Jade Bird, Devon Gilfillian, and more, and concludes with a River Stage set by Dawes at 6:15.

Throughout the weekend, Philly brass band Snack Time plays pop up sets throughout the festival grounds; keep an eye out for them, and be sure to consult the festival website for complete set times, Health and Safety guidelines, and of course, tickets.

Below, get pumped for the weekend with our official XPNFest 2021 Spotify Playlist.