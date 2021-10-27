And now, WXPN’s on-air schedule for your haunted Halloweekend 2021

Halloween is around the corner, and here at XPN, we’ve got practically three days of programming for your own personal spooky weekend, beginning on Friday morning. Check out what’s in store below.

“Gothic Rock” Friday Morning Mix Tape – 10/29 at 9 a.m.

Kristen Kurtis has been busy collecting goth rock songs all week long to bring to you on the Friday Morning Mixtape; leave your favorites here.

Halloween Funk on Funky Friday with Dan Reed – 10/29 from 6 p.m.

In the mix with the funk is a Halloween-themed hour to get your spooky weekend shakin’. Tune in for funky stuff from STEVIE WONDER, ROCKWELL, THE BAR-KAYS, DJ JAZZY JEFF & THE FRESH PRINCE, and more…

Land of the Lost with Robert Drake – 10/29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The annual trip to The Dark Side of New Wave!

10th annual XPN Halloween Spooktacular – 10/29 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Rest in peace with the 10th annual XPN Halloween Spooktacular! Host Eric Schuman digs up cursed records (new and old) from his personal music crypt. Hear thrilling, chilling tracks from THE CRAMPS, CHROMATICS, JOAN JETT, STARCRAWLER, THE DAMNED and more.

All-Request Saturday Afternoon: The haunted edition –10/30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s your favorite song for the Halloween season? Any era, any genre, directly Halloween-themed or just generally horrifying…let John Vettese know and he’ll play it on the ALL-REQUEST SATURDAY.

The haunting quiet sounds of Sleepy Hollow – 10/31 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

With a show called Sleepy Hollow, how could we not play into the Halloween Season? For this Halloween, host Keith Kelleher is planning spooky and ghastly assortment of quiet sounds.

A Very Dave’s World Halloween — 10/31 at noon

David Dye is planning a mix of ghost songs and ghost stories in the noon hour of Dave’s World.

10th annual XPN Halloween Spooktacular Rebroadcast! – 10/31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Miss it the first time around? Catch Eric Schuman’s SPOOKTACULAR on Halloween afternoon.

Dance Around in Your Bones: Halloween, All Saints & Souls on American Routes –10/31 at 4 p.m.

American Routes marks the season with songs and stories of hauntings, voodoo, and the afterlife in a devout and disruptive mix that honors and humours the dead, past and present.