Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with WXPN, WRTI, and our member community

In celebration of the ways music keeps us connected, the second annual Public Radio Music Day returns this Wednesday, November 10th, and WXPN is celebrating along with WRTI here in Philly, and a network of public radio music stations across the country.

A bipartisan resolution passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate — and sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th District, and Delaware Senator Chris Coons — celebrates local public radio music stations across the country, “and their service to listeners, artists, and communities across America, particularly during the pandemic.”

Here at WXPN, we’re celebrating Public Radio Music Day with a full day of programming hand-picked by our member community, who spent the past two weeks requesting songs they wanted to hear this Wednesday. Submissions closed last week, and the resulting playlist will be broadcast on WXPN from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Public Radio Music Day.

Immediately following the member request day is a special called Come Together Philly, a simulcast on WXPN at 88.5 FM and WRTI at 90.1 FM, with program directors Bruce Warren and Josh Jackson playing three hours on Philly jazz and soul from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tune in on your radio dial at 88.5 FM all day, or stream the station at XPN.org.