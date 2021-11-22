XPN’s Holiday Programming Schedule for 2021

WXPN has the soundtrack to your holiday season. Wherever and however you celebrate, we’ve got a festive programming schedule which you can check out below.

Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 25th

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: “Thanksgiving Morning Leftovers” with DJ Robert Drake — We had SO many Member requests during Public Radio Music Day, Robert Drake serves up some leftovers on Thanksgiving morning!

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Don’t miss our annual airing of ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ at Noon when Mike Vasilikos hosts the midday show.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are special guests on the Thanksgiving episode of World Café with Raina Douris; the show will air again in an 8 p.m. encore.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The Band’s classic live album The Last Waltz will be played in full by Dan Reed, followed by a special Highs In The 70s featuring Nick Drake, Johnny Winter and more…

Tuesday, December 21st

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The 13th annual XPN Home For the Holidays concert will bring together Philly artists like Ben Arnold, Carsie Blanton, Kuf Knotz, Secret American and more to put their spin on holiday classics; the special will rebroadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For full concert details, click here.

Christmas Eve – Friday, December 24th

ALL DAY: The 29th Annual ‘Night Before on XPN’! with DJ Robert Drake

Christmas Day – Saturday, December 25th

12 a.m. to 4 a.m.: “Merry Fringemas” with Robert Drake and Eric Schuman — a late-night look into the weirder side of holiday music.

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.: An Echoes Christmas with John Diliberto presents a soundscape of carols that depart from the shopping mall repetition for that long winter’s nap; or for wrapping presents and putting together those last-minute toys.

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: A Sleepy Hollow Christmas — our guru of the quiet, Chuck Elliott, extends his weekly dose of the quiet extra special for the early morning hours of Christmas.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: XPN’s 13th annual Home for the Holidays concert — rebroadcast!

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: It’s a Norah Jones Holiday concert in this Christmas Day edition of World Café with Raina Douris.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: World Café’s Holiday Music Special brings you an extra hour of contemporary songs and classics to soundtrack your Christmas Day.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Many Moods of Ben Vaughan

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Geator’s Rock and Roll Rhythm and Blues Express

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.: The Blues Show with Jonny Meister

New Years Eve – Friday, December 31st

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.: The annual WXPN Rockin’ New Years Eve wit Dan Reed

New Years Day – Saturday, January 1st

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: XPN’s top 100 Most Played Songs of 2021