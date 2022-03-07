International Women’s Day 2022 on WXPN: Your on-air schedule

Join us on International Women’s Day as we celebrate everyone from the femme fatales who birthed jazz, blues, and rock & roll; to the artists who are inspiring Gen Z today. We’ll explore what Lilith Fair would look like if it were happening now, share interviews with singer/songwriter Janis Ian and trace the roots of the counter-culture movement from its origins through present day. Read a rundown below.

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. – TheXPN Morning Show with Kristen Kurtis and Bob Bumbera will present a different theme every hour:

6 a.m. – Super Groups / Sister Groups

7 a.m. – The women who birthed blues, jazz and rock n’ roll

8 a.m. – The women who are inspiring Gen Z girls today

9 a.m. – Requests and dedications from the XPN community

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Wendy Rollins will use the midday to reflect on the original Lilith Fair and imagining what the line-up would look like if it happened today!

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: On World Cafe with Raina Douris presents a new conversation with legendary singer-songwriter Janis Ian, talking about her provocative, conversation starting music from “Society’s Child” in 1966 to “Resist” today.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: After the Cafe is done, Raina Douris hosts an extra two hours, starting at 4 p.m. with a mix of All Women Groups (The Roches, Linda Lindas), powerful Front Women, and Musical Game Changers (Yoko Ono, Grace Jones, Bjork), and continuing at 5 p.m. with an hour of great Karaoke Jams by women!

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kathy O’Connell re-creates some of her favorite performances from variety shows past: Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne, and Darlene Love from the ‘60s, women she played on WBAI in NYC in the ‘70’s (Julie Brown, Thelma Houston, Genya Ravan, Marshall Chapman), and women who appeared regularly at Folk City in New York (The Roches, Christine Lavin, Ruth Brown).

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Kids Corner with Kathy O’Connell.

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Deb D’Alessandro hosts a special edition of Amazon Country, a show featuring music from women who love women, tracing the musical work of the early lesbian movement up through the counter culture artists of today

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Echoes with John Diliberto presents an International Women’s Day special called Women in Wires. As we celebrate International Women’s Day we’ll survey the landscape of women electronic musicians from pioneers like Wendy Carlos, Delia Derbyshire and Suzanne Ciani to contemporary artists from Laurie Anderson through Eve Maret.