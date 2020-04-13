On Thursday, April 16, 2020,WXPNwill celebrate the role of non-commercial music stations with special on-air and online events, recorded testimonials from artists and listeners¸ and more! Tune in and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #LovePublicRadioMusic.

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.: An “All Philly” XPN Morning Show w/ Kristen Kurtis & Robert Drake

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: “Pop Up” Throwback Thursday

One of WXPN’s most engaging summer programming specials makes a springtime on-air appearance! Ever hour from 10AM – 7PM listen for a different “retro” musical theme!

#TBTXPN Schedule

10 a.m.- British Invasion

11 a.m. – Da’ Funk

12 noon – Soundtrack Songs

1 p.m. – Woodstock

2 p.m. – All Springsteen 3 p.m. – Motown

4 p.m. – One-Hit Wonders

5 p.m. – Alt of the 80s

6 p.m. – 1977

8PM-10PM – A Special “All Radio Songs” World Cafe with Raina Douris

Also, throughout the day, listen for testimonials from artists who will share their love for WXPN and Public Radio Music. We’ll hear from Bruce Hornsby, Pete Yorn, Laura Marling, KT Tunstall, Mondo Cozmo, Courtney Marie Andrews and more!And we’ll hear directly from the members of WXPN who power the radio station with their support!

On our social media platforms, WXPN will connect artists and audiences through a series of Facebook Live interview and performances throughout the day as well.

Facebook Live Performance Schedule

12:00 noon – Great Time

1:00 p.m. – Camp Candle

2:00 p.m. – Hurry 3:00 p.m. – Strand Of Oaks

4:00 p.m. – Natalie Prass & Eric Slick

More On Public Radio Music Day

Read an Op Ed by WXPN General Manager, Roger LaMay and WRTI General manager, Bill Johnson called Public Radio Music Day Showcases How Local Stations Keep Listeners, Artists & Communities Connected – Even During This Public Health Crisis.

NPR LIVE SESSIONS Presents:

World Cafe Performance Film Festival — more information here.

CLICK HERE for more information on Public Radio Music Day.