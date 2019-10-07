Watch Sharon Van Etten play a powerful Tiny Desk Concert

Sharon Van Etten returned to NPR’s Tiny Desk recently to perform three songs off her recent album Remind Me Tomorrow. The singer-songwriter starts off with the dynamic album single “Comeback Kid” before moving into the moodier “You Shadow.”

Van Etten has grown quite a bit as an artist since her First Tiny Desk appearance nine years ago, according to NPR’s Stephen Thompson, who writes that her sound “fills the room before Van Etten opens her mouth.”

Before wrapping up the set with “Seventeen,” Van Etten introduces her four-member backing band, “because I would be nothing without them,” she says. “It’s been a long year of touring and I’ve never had songs quite this elaborate live, and it’s a lot to ask of people to give up their lives and to go on the road and leave their families behind.”