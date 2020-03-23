In times of crisis, it’s more important than ever to check in on your friends and loved ones. Here at XPN, we’re Checking In With our extended musical family to see how they’re holding up during the Coronavirus quarantine…and what music has kept them grounded. Today, Dan Reed chats with Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie.

Adam Weiner is the lead singer, songwriter, piano player, and flamboyant frontperson of Low Cut Connie, who will release their sixth album, Private Lives later this year. The band released their latest single “Look What They Did” last month, and since the Coronavirus quarantine took effect, Weiner has been playing live sets on social media for fans around the world. “How long can you sit on the couch and feel stressed? We’re gonna get through this, and we’ve got each other.”

Below, listen to Adam’s full Checking In chat with Dan Reed, and peruse his music picks.

Checking In With Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie

Favorite Song of All Time: “When Doves Cry” by Prince

“Prince is my northern star. I grew up in the 80s, and my first memories of music are watching MTV when I was 3 or 4 years old. ‘When Doves Cry’ is still a song that gives me chills, and every time i hear it, I hear something new.”

Song that Raises Your Spirits: “I Only Have Eyes For You” by The Flamingoes

“If heaven had a sound, it would be this song to me. It’s the most ethereal, gorgeous, romantic, otherworldly, kind of alien sound, and from the first few guitar chords, it’s always entranced me.”

Song You’re Most Proud of Working On: “Beverly” by Low Cut Connie

“I used to play piano in bars in New York City – gay bars, ballet classes, old age homes. I was one of those ‘Piano Man’ guys. I used to have all these very pretty, beautiful melodies I’d come up with to score my surroundings. I used to play this melody —it was kind of like a Paul McCartney ‘Michelle’ type melody, or Randy Newman or something. It was very pretty and I called it ‘On the Train’ cause I used to take the train into Manhattan every day. It had terrible lyrics – ‘On the train, sitting here on the train.’ I put the song away for twelve years and in the interim, Low Cut Connie happened, and I went back through a lot of my old stuff and found this one, and thought ‘This is probably one of the prettier things I’ve written.’ At this point I’d traveled hundreds and hundreds of days on the road and I wanted to write about the women I’d met on the road, and especially the single moms who live in motels all over America. We don’t think about it but there are a lot of people that live out of cars, or motels all over the country. God knows how they survive, where they’re headed, where they came from. But I met a lot of them, that helped me write ‘Beverly.'”