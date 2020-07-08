Uncategorized
Announcing the #XPNFest Weekend lineup, featuring archived sets from Kathleen Edwards and Charles Bradley, plus new performances by Liz Phair and Devon Gilfillian
By The Key
July 08, 2020
12:07 PM
The XPoNential Music Festival Summer Celebration closes with a weekend long celebration from Friday, July 24th through Sunday, July 26th.
Friday and Saturday, it’s online-only, live streaming archived video performances from Kathleen Edwards, Charles Bradley, Dawes, Hurray for the Riff Raff and more. Then, on Sunday we’ll be on-air and online with newly-recorded, exclusive performances by Liz Phair, Devon Gilfillian, The Districts, and Great Time, plus more artists who would have joined us this summer.
Check out the full lineup below, and get more information — and watch the show — at XPNFest.org.
Friday, July 24th
Full Sets
Charles Bradley (2017)
Guster (2019)
Indigo Girls (2015)
Kathleen Edwards (2019)
Two-Song Sets
Blind Boys of Alabama (2018)
Caroline Rose (2019)
Colvin & Earle (2016)
Darlingside (2016)
David Wax Museum (2016)
Diane Coffee (2016)
Foxygen (2017)
Hop Along (2015)
Joseph (2017)
Josh Ritter (2018)
Low Cut Connie (2019)
M.A.K.U Soundsystem (2018)
Marcus King Band (2016)
Mt. Joy (2018)
Nilufer Yanya (2019)
OJR (2016)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2017)
Rhiannon Giddens (2017)
Strand of Oaks (2017)
The Record Company (2017)
The War & Treaty (2019)
Saturday, July 25th
Full Sets
Dawes (2019)
Hurray for the RIff Raff (2017)
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (2018)
Margo Price (2018)
Two-Song Sets
Arkells (2017)
Bermuda Triangle (2018)
Buckwheat Zydeco (2015)
Christone Kingfish Ingram (2019)
Courtney Barnett (2015)
Courtney Marie Andrews (2018)
Dave Hause (2017)
David Bromberg (2017)
Delta Rae (2015)
Drive By Truckers (2017)
Lord Huron (2015)
McCrary Sisters (2019)
Phoebe Bridgers (2018)
St. Paul & Broken Bones (2019)
Sweet Spirit (2017)
Tank & The Bangas (2018)
The Districts (2016)
The Suffers (2016)
Sunday, July 26th
New Exclusive Performances By
Devon Gilfillian
Great Time
Liz Phair
Michaela Anne
Nicole Atkins
The Districts
