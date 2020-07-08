Announcing the #XPNFest Weekend lineup, featuring archived sets from Kathleen Edwards and Charles Bradley, plus new performances by Liz Phair and Devon Gilfillian

The XPoNential Music Festival Summer Celebration closes with a weekend long celebration from Friday, July 24th through Sunday, July 26th.

Friday and Saturday, it’s online-only, live streaming archived video performances from Kathleen Edwards, Charles Bradley, Dawes, Hurray for the Riff Raff and more. Then, on Sunday we’ll be on-air and online with newly-recorded, exclusive performances by Liz Phair, Devon Gilfillian, The Districts, and Great Time, plus more artists who would have joined us this summer.

Check out the full lineup below, and get more information — and watch the show — at XPNFest.org.