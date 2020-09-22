The War and Treaty pick their all-time favorite songs for The 2020 Countdown

For the fall of 2020, WXPN is once again asking its audience to help choose the 2,020 greatest songs of all time. While the voting period is open, we’ve asked prominent Philadelphians and some of our favorite musicians to share their favorites to get us thinking about our lists. Today, we present a list from The War and Treaty, who shared their favorite country, rock, and soul classics for The 2020 Countdown. Check it out below and cast your vote here.

10. Bonnie Raitt – “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

9. Johnny Cash – “Ring of Fire”

8. Patsy Cline – “Crazy”

7. James Brown – “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

6. Ray Charles – “Georgia On My Mind”

5. Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”

4. John Lennon – “Imagine”

3. Sarah Vaughan – “Send in the Clowns”

2. Barbra Streisand – “Memory”

1. Aretha Franklin / Otis Redding – “Respect”