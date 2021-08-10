Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s final night at Union Transfer broadcast live on WXPN

As Japanese Breakfast brings their historic run of five consecutive sold-out Union Transfer shows to a close, fans everywhere can tune in as WXPN broadcasts closing night on the air.

The set begins at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11th, and can be heard on 88.5 FM in Philly or streaming online at XPN.org, as well as an audio feed on WXPN’s YouTube channel, and via the NPR LiveSessions player below.

The Key’s Rachel Del Sordo and John Vettese were in attendance at night two of the series; see photos and read a review here.