Jingle Jams

Happy Holidays!

The music elves at WXPN have once again expanded the definition of holiday music! Now through January 1, 2021 you can listen to a stream of eclectic sounds of the season on Jingle Jams, a 24/7 uninterrupted stream curated by XPN's own Kris Kringle, Robert Drake! Once again, he's presenting a unique mix of seasonal songs celebrating both the holiday and winter seasons! All music, no talk - perfect to stream at home or at work!

If you have an HD radio, you can listen to Jingle Jams on 88.5-2FM Philadelphia, 88.7-2FM York/Lancaster PA, 91.9-2FM Hackettstown NJ or worldwide XPN2.org

Also, this holiday season...

Twenty eight years ago, WXPN gave the keys to Robert Drake on December 24 to play whatever he desired from his eclectic collection of seasonal songs. As technology advanced, Robert has been able to interact with his listeners - both on air and online. Back in 2016 Robert launched a new interactive element for the celebration - and we're excited to revive it again for 2020!

Robert Drake’s All-Original

Non-Denominational Strictly-Recreational

24 Karat Holiday Card-Tastrophe!

It might be a mouthful – but it’s really quite simple. It’s a contest folks can enter simply by sending in a holiday card. No emails. No website entries. Strictly old-school USPS. Robert is going to hang all the cards he receives inside the XPN studio so everyone can soak in the beauty during this year’s 24-hour marathon The Night Before on XPN broadcast, thanks to our JingleCam – streaming in glorious HD video!

But – before he decorates, he wants to celebrate! Beginning Tuesday, November 24 and daily through Friday, December 18 he will select one card at random and award that person a prize from the XPN prize closet! Nothing crazy – just a little token of thanks for being part of our annual celebration of the season! The sooner you enter, the better your chances to win!

Send your card to:

Robert Drake

WXPN-FM

3025 Walnut Street

Philadelphia PA 19104

The 28th annual edition of "The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake" from midnight to midnight on Thursday, December 24.



Host Robert Drake, who also programs Jingle Jams, will take over WXPN for 24 non-stop hours! Expect the unexpected along with much celebrating amid the holiday music delights.

As Robert says...

"It was 28 years ago when WXPN came to me, with those puppy-dog eyes, hoping that I'd fill in on December 24. Seems no one was available, and in those days before digital, you needed a body to oversee any programming.



So, I agreed - as long as they gave me complete freedom to spin an aural web of sounds of the season - direct from my collection of holiday tunes.



What they didn't know was that I had already developed a fascination for Christmas songs. Not the burnt cookies anyone can hear up and down the dial in December.



My collection was chock-full of unique nuggets - some not given the light of day for decades."

Interact with Robert and all the #XPNNightBefore fans - visit the show's page at XPN.org/hohoho And, if you are on Facebook, be sure to join the Night Before on XPN community: XPNNightBefore Facebook Group

To better explain The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake, check out this 'timeless classic' about our annual aural tradition, written and performed by Philly's own Bah & The Humbugs all about The Night Before The Night Before

Over the past (almost) three decades Robert Drake has collected a box of holiday music and snippets that - for whatever reason - never made it to his annual December 24 specials.

So, this year he once again asked his colleague Eric Schuman to join him and together they will host a 3+ hour late night celebration designed to twinkle your eyes and merry your dimples! It's Merry Fringemas - from the cutting room floor of The Night Before!

Merry Fringemas with Robert Drake & Eric Schuman will air Christmas Day, 2am-4am ET, immediately after a one-hour special, Between The Tracks: The Phil Spector Christmas Album 1am-2am ET December 25.